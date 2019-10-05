Several activists in Mumbai were detained on Friday night after they attempted to stop authorities from cutting trees at Aarey Colony, hours after the Bombay High Court approved the move for a metro car shed, NDTV reported. According to The Indian Express, at least 26 activists were detained at Dahisar police station.

There were reports of the police charging at protestors with batons. Bulldozers were brought in by authorities as the demonstrators looked on. Several protestors camped outside Aarey through the night as the police stopped them from entering the area, according to unidentified officials. They accused civic body and Mumbai Metro officials of razing the trees in the cover of darkness. According to some accounts on social media, residents were not allowed to enter the area, and buses were also stopped.

While some activists claimed on Twitter that the trees were being cut illegally as an order to do so needs to be uploaded by a government website 15 days in advance, the Mumbai Metro authority tweeted a link to such an order, which is dated September 13.

The protest occurred even as Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani criticised the action of civic body officials. “Wonder why Mumbai Metro is treating Mumbaikars like criminals and not listening to sensible demand of sustainable development,” tweeted Thackeray, whose party is in power in the state as well as the municipality. “The project [is] supposed to get Mumbai clean air, is hacking down a forest with a leopard, rusty spotted cat and more.”

Stalin D, a member of non-governmental organisation Vanaskakti that was one of the petitioners in the High Court, questioned Thackeray and the Shiv Sena. “Why can’t the environment minister under your party stop the work since there is a clear violation of terms of MPCB consent to establish?” he asked on Twitter. “You can legally stop the work. Are you willing to walk the talk, sir? Call me if you are.”

Mevani, meanwhile, urged the city’s residents to resist the cutting of trees. “Lathicharge done for the first time at the peaceful protests for Aarey,” he tweeted. “People have been detained inside, gates have been closed and the authorities are abusing the protestors. Women have been pushed and detained by the police at this hour, which is lawfully wrong.”

The @ShivSena ‘s @sheetalmhatre1 ji & Shubha Raul ji at Aarey. Even @prabhu_suneel ji has been standing up for it with the citizens. Wonder why @MumbaiMetro3 is treating Mumbaikars like criminals and not listening to sensible demand of sustainable development. https://t.co/ZdjF8ttKTk — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 4, 2019

A project that should be executed with pride, the Metro 3, @MumbaiMetro3 has to do it in the cover of the night, with shame, slyness and heavy cop cover.

The project supposed to get Mumbai clean air, is hacking down a forest with a leopard, rusty spotted cat and more — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 4, 2019

Lathi Charge done for the first time at the peaceful protests for Aarey. People have been detained inside, gates have been closed and the authorities are abusing the protestors. Women have been pushed and detained by the police at this hour, which is lawfully wrong. #SaveAarey — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) October 4, 2019

Women peacefully sitting for dharna were beaten n dragged forcefully , theirz no guarantee if this place left with free run to tree cutters, they will massacre the trees again as already 300 trees were cut in just 2 hours... #SaveAareyForest @TeestaSetalvad @zainabsikander pic.twitter.com/69M6vpAOY5 — #SaveMumbaiforest (@SaveMumbaifore1) October 4, 2019

Just reached home. 100s of Mumbaikers were lathi charged, mauled, arrested,detained. Some of r yet to be released.



This night of terror was brought to us by - @Dev_Fadnavis.

Special effects by @AshwiniBhide & @MumbaiPolice,

And of course backed by r very own #PappuThackeray — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) October 4, 2019

In the cover of darkness the axe falls on our trees . RIP #AareyForest ... we failed you . My heart breaks to know that by morning many proud erect trees will have fallen to human greed . pic.twitter.com/VJdnRl7o6c — Onir (@IamOnir) October 4, 2019

