Suspected militants hurled a grenade outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, PTI reported citing the police. However, the grenade exploded on the roadside, causing splinter injuries to 10 people.

Among those injured were six civilians, one traffic police official and a government employee, reported ThePrint. They have all been admitted to hospital.

The attack took place around 11 am. It triggered panic among the people of the town.

The area has been cordoned off, and a search is on to trace the attackers. No outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

More details are awaited.

