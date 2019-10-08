A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, said the Kashmir Zone Police. The militant’s identity and the group he was affiliated with are yet to be ascertained.

“Encounter took place at the outskirts of Awantipora town,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. “One terrorist killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained. Search continues.”

An unidentified police spokesperson told PTI that the gunfight broke out after a tip off about the presence of militants in the area.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in September, the Indian Army had warned that the Pakistan Army had stepped up attempts to push as many terrorists as possible into Jammu and Kashmir. The region has been under lockdown since August 5, when India abolished the special status for the state under Article 370 of the Constitution. Restrictions are slowly being eased in the Valley.

