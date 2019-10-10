The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday released three political leaders who were detained since the Centre revoked the state’s special status on August 5, PTI reported.

Earlier, officials had said Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed and Shoaib Lone would have to sign a bond that would explain why they were being released. In the document, the leaders will also have to promise to maintain peace and good behaviour, officials told PTI.

Mir is a former Peoples Democratic Party MLA from Rafiabad in Baramulla district. Lone, who was considered to be closely associated with People’s Conference chief Sajjad Lone, had quit the party after a poll defeat in north Kashmir. Mohammed, a member of the National Conference, managed the party’s activities in Srinagar’s Batamaloo area.

Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had released Imran Ansari of the People’s Conference and National Conference leader Syed Akhoon on health grounds. The authorities had also “temporarily released” PDP leader Khursheed Alam after his brother’s death.

Reports said over a thousand people, including political leaders, separatists and activists were detained after the Centre’s August 5 order. Three former chief ministers of the state – Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti – were also first put under house arrest and then detained. Farooq Abdullah was charged under the “public order” section of the Public Safety Act, which allows authorities to detain a person for six months without trial.

