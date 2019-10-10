A 17-year-old girl in the city of Kochi in Kerala died on Thursday after allegedly being set on fire by a suspected stalker, Hindustan Times reported. The 22-year-old man also died after sustaining severe burn injuries.

The parents of the girl, who was a Class 12 student, claimed the man had been stalking her for more than a year, and had been warned multiple times. They had also filed a police complaint following which he was summoned for questioning on Tuesday.

In the early hours of Thursday, the 22-year-old allegedly barged into the girl’s home in Kakkanad locality and demanded to meet her. When she appeared, he doused her with petrol and set her ablaze.

The minor’s parents told the police that the two were engulfed in flames before they could intervene. While the girl died on the spot, the man succumbed to his injuries at the Kalamassery Medical College hospital, according to The Indian Express.

The girl’s father also received burn wounds and was taken to a hospital. Neighbours reportedly called the police after hearing cries from their home. A sub-inspector at the city’s Infopark Police Station said he was looking into the case.

