A look at the headlines right now:

India urges Turkey to exercise restraint against Kurdish militia in Syria: The Ministry of External Affairs told Ankara that its actions can undermine regional stability ‘and the fight against terrorism’. Delhi Police arrests Ranbaxy ex-promoter Shivinder Singh, three others in Rs 740 crore fraud case: The police are on the lookout for Shivinder Singh’s brother Malvinder Singh. Nirmala Sitharaman meets depositors of PMC Bank, says Centre is considering amendments to laws: The Union finance minister said legislative measures, if needed, could be taken during the Winter Session of Parliament. Credit rating agency Moody’s says India’s economic slowdown is driven by long-lasting factors: Moody’s added that it saw India’s Gross Domestic Product as growing at 5.8% in the 2019-’20 financial year. Lawyer files protest petition against police plan to close sedition case against 49 celebrities: Sudhir Kumar Ojha, in the fresh petition filed before Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari, alleged the police acted ‘under political pressure’. Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk and Austrian writer Peter Handke: The prize for 2018, which went to Tokarczuk, was postponed to this year after the academy was rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct. Centre sets up panel to suggest ways to raise revenue via GST reform, gives it 15 days to submit report: In September, GST revenue dropped for the second consecutive month to a 19-month low of Rs 91,916 crore. Kerala serial murders prime accused Jolly Joseph, two others sent to six-day police custody: The Kerala Crime Branch will depute six separate teams to investigate various angles in the deaths of six family members between 2002 and 2016. Pakistan says no date fixed for inauguration of Kartarpur corridor, but work will be completed on time: Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said the work on the corridor was going on fast. Kejriwal to address Denmark climate summit via video conference after Centre denies permission: The Ministry of External Affairs had said it had not let Kejriwal go as it was only a mayoral-level event.