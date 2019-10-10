The big news: India tells Turkey to exercise restraint in Syria, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi Police arrested former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh in a fraud case, and Nirmala Sitharaman met depositors of PMC Bank in Mumbai.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India urges Turkey to exercise restraint against Kurdish militia in Syria: The Ministry of External Affairs told Ankara that its actions can undermine regional stability ‘and the fight against terrorism’.
- Delhi Police arrests Ranbaxy ex-promoter Shivinder Singh, three others in Rs 740 crore fraud case: The police are on the lookout for Shivinder Singh’s brother Malvinder Singh.
- Nirmala Sitharaman meets depositors of PMC Bank, says Centre is considering amendments to laws: The Union finance minister said legislative measures, if needed, could be taken during the Winter Session of Parliament.
- Credit rating agency Moody’s says India’s economic slowdown is driven by long-lasting factors: Moody’s added that it saw India’s Gross Domestic Product as growing at 5.8% in the 2019-’20 financial year.
- Lawyer files protest petition against police plan to close sedition case against 49 celebrities: Sudhir Kumar Ojha, in the fresh petition filed before Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari, alleged the police acted ‘under political pressure’.
- Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk and Austrian writer Peter Handke: The prize for 2018, which went to Tokarczuk, was postponed to this year after the academy was rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct.
- Centre sets up panel to suggest ways to raise revenue via GST reform, gives it 15 days to submit report: In September, GST revenue dropped for the second consecutive month to a 19-month low of Rs 91,916 crore.
- Kerala serial murders prime accused Jolly Joseph, two others sent to six-day police custody: The Kerala Crime Branch will depute six separate teams to investigate various angles in the deaths of six family members between 2002 and 2016.
- Pakistan says no date fixed for inauguration of Kartarpur corridor, but work will be completed on time: Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said the work on the corridor was going on fast.
- Kejriwal to address Denmark climate summit via video conference after Centre denies permission: The Ministry of External Affairs had said it had not let Kejriwal go as it was only a mayoral-level event.