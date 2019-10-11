Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai at 2 pm on Friday to attend the two-day informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will be held at the coastal town of Mamallapuram.

He was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Speaker P Dhanapal, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. The Chinese president went to the ITC Grand Chola around 2.30 pm from the airport, The Hindu reported.

According to ANI, the Chinese president will meet Modi in Mahabalipuram later today. They will meet one-on-one for almost 40 minutes, and the total duration of their engagement will be six hours, the news agency reported. The president will reportedly be served Tamil cuisine at dinner.

Here are some photographs from Chennai and Mamallapuram:

Welcome to India, President Xi Jinping! pic.twitter.com/1NGGKTFSCm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2019

Landed in Chennai.



I am happy to be in the great land of Tamil Nadu, known for its wonderful culture and hospitality.



It is gladdening that Tamil Nadu will host President Xi Jinping. May this Informal Summit further strengthen ties between India and China. pic.twitter.com/IvsTnoGVdW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai ahead of the informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram on Friday. (Photo credit:Ministry of External Affairs/AFP)

People cross a blocked road near Mamallapuram on Friday. (Photo credit: Arun Sankar/AFP)

Band members rehearse on a road before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Vadanemmeli on the outskirts of Chennai on Friday. (Photo credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

Folk artists prepare to welcome President Xi Jinping in Chennai on Friday. (Photo credit: Arun Sankar/AFP)

A motorcyclist drives past a poster welcoming President Xi Jinping in Chennai on Friday. (Photo credit: Arun Sankar/AFP)

Folk dancers rehearse by the road before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Vadanemmeli, on the outskirts of Chennai, on Friday. (Photo credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.