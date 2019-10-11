In photos: Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai for summit with Modi, to travel to Mamallapuram later today
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai at 2 pm on Friday to attend the two-day informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will be held at the coastal town of Mamallapuram.
He was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Speaker P Dhanapal, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. The Chinese president went to the ITC Grand Chola around 2.30 pm from the airport, The Hindu reported.
According to ANI, the Chinese president will meet Modi in Mahabalipuram later today. They will meet one-on-one for almost 40 minutes, and the total duration of their engagement will be six hours, the news agency reported. The president will reportedly be served Tamil cuisine at dinner.
Here are some photographs from Chennai and Mamallapuram:
