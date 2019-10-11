The big news: India’s industrial production contracted 1.1% in August, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping visited ancient sites in Mamallapuram, and Amit Shah said the PM told Donald Trump not to interfere in Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Industrial output contracted 1.1% in August – worst performance in over six years: Meanwhile, passenger vehicle sales fell for the 11th straight month in September, registering a 23.7% decline.
- Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi visit ancient sites, cultural show in Mamallapuram during informal summit: This is the second informal summit between the two leaders after the one in Wuhan city of China in April 2018.
- ‘PM Modi told Donald Trump not to interfere in Kashmir matter,’ Amit Shah says in Maharashtra: The Union home minister criticised the Opposition parties for objecting to the decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status.
- Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for ending conflict with Eritrea: The Norwegian Nobel Committee also recognised the stakeholders working for peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia and in east and Northeast Africa.
- Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, first person to walk in space, dies at 85: Leonov had made history in 1965 by exiting his capsule for 12 minutes.
- Puzzled that global media is highlighting Hong Kong protests but ignoring Kashmir crisis, says Imran Khan: Imran Khan also told people at a ‘human chain’ event in Islamabad that Narendra Modi has ‘played his last card’ by abrogating the special status of Kashmir.
- Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in defamation case over ‘Amit Shah murder accused’ remark, gets bail: The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RB Etaliya in Ahmedabad granted Gandhi bail on a bond of Rs 10,000.
- Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, three others sent to four-day police custody: Lender Religare Finvest Limited has alleged that the Singh brothers defrauded the firm of Rs 740 crore.
- Kashmir resolution is ‘open to interpretation’, says UK leader Jeremy Corbyn: The Labour Party’s resolution that sought international intervention in J&K was severely criticised by the Indian community in the country.
- Six central university students in Maharashtra extpelled after event to write protest letters to Modi: All six students are reportedly from the Dalit community and Other Backward Classes.