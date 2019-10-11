India’s industrial output contracted 1.1% in August compared to the same month last year, government data showed on Friday. The cumulative industrial growth over the April-August period stood at 2.4%. Fifteen out of the 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed a decline in output in August as compared to the same month last year, the government said.

This is the first instance of a contraction in the index of industrial production this financial year. The index had grown 4.6% in July.

The index declined 0.9% year-on-year for the electricity sector and 1.2% for the manufacturing sector. The mining sector showed a growth of 0.1%. In the financial year so far, the manufacturing sector index has grown 2.1%, the electricity sector 5.0% and the mining sector 2.8%.

The worst decline was seen in the industry group “manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers”, which contracted 23.1%, followed by a 21.7% decline in the “manufacture of machinery and equipment”.

