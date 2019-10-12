Animator Ram Mohan, known as the father of Indian animation, died at the age of 88 on Friday, PTI reported. He is known for creating animation sequences for several feature films and worked across the government and private sectors. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2014.

Mohan had started his career at the cartoon films unit at the government’s films division in 1956. In 1968, Ram Mohan left the films division and began to work with Prasad Productions as head of its animation division. In 1972, he established his own production company, Ram Mohan Biographics. The production company worked on the animated feature Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, which was released in 1992. It also created animated commercials.

Mohan created an animated song for BR Chopra’s Pati Patni Aur Woh, the title sequence for Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khilari, and a sequence for Mrinal Sen’s Hindi film, Bhuvan Shome.

Mohan was the chairperson and chief creative officer at Graphiti Multimedia, a Mumbai-based animation company launched in 1995. He also launched the Graphiti School of Animation in 2006.

The Indian animation industry condoled Mohan’s death.

Mr. Ram Mohan, the Father of Indian Animation, envisioned Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, our mythological history, and made it known to the world.

His sad demise will forever leave a void in our hearts.

May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/hnEK2oHfDw — Whistling Woods International (@Whistling_Woods) October 11, 2019

The animation industry of India today has lost its Godfather, Shri Ram Mohan sir. Thank you for all the amazing work over the years & for inspiring animators from around the world! Your work shall forever be remembered & cherished!#indiananimation#rip pic.twitter.com/M8Kzi6ULZ2 — Bimaar Insaan 🇮🇳 (@bimaarhoonna) October 11, 2019

RIP Ram Mohan sir! I had the privilege of learning a bit of animation from him. #RamMohan pic.twitter.com/EaIqfbqRJl — Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) October 11, 2019

We mourn the passing of #Meena’s creator and celebrated cartoonist Ram Mohan.



May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/KVSAoDr30D — UNICEF Bangladesh (@UNICEFBD) October 11, 2019

