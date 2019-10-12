At least five people were injured when militants lobbed a grenade at a market area in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The attack took place at Hari Singh High Street Market, an unidentified police officer said, according to NDTV.

All the five injured are in a stable condition, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway, they added.

However, NDTV reported that seven people have been injured, and three of them are critical.

On October 5, suspected militants had thrown a grenade in South Kashmir’s Anantnag. At least 14 people were injured in the incident.

Saturday’s attack came on a day the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced that it has decided to restore postpaid mobile phone service in the state from Monday. The services have been blocked since August 4, the day before the government revoked the state’s special constitutional status and imposed restrictions to prevent law and order problems.

On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had released full-page newspaper advertisements asking people not to be afraid of threats from militants and to resume their daily activities.

