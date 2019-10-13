The Delhi Police registered a case on Saturday after two unidentified men snatched the belongings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece, PTI reported. The woman, Damayanti Ben Modi, lodged a complaint after her purse and phone was snatched in New Delhi’s Civil Lines area.

Damayanti Ben Modi had reached the city from Amritsar in the morning and was getting out of an autorickshaw when the incident occurred. The accused, who were on a two-wheeler, snatched her bag that contained her phone, some documents, wallet, and around Rs 56,000. The incident occurred around 300 metres away from the residences of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“I came to Delhi and reached Gujarati Samaj Bhavan on Saturday morning,” she said. “I was scheduled to take a flight for Gujarat in the evening. I was getting off the auto rickshaw when the snatchers targeted me.” She registered a case of assault or criminal force to commit theft and punishment for theft under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Around 100 police officers were divided into 20 teams to hunt for suspects in the city and scan CCTV footage. An unidentified official, who is part of the inquiry, said the two accused were following the woman and her family from outside the Old Delhi Railway Station for about 15 minutes, according to Hindustan Times.

Police said they had picked up about 50 suspects, adding that one of the two accused was from central Delhi while the other was a minor from northeast Delhi. “Her stolen phones were put on surveillance,” an unidentified official said. “The last location of one of her phone was in Paharganj. It seems that the suspects switched off the phones in that area. Our teams are rounding up criminals active in Paharganj and nearby areas.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj confirmed that a snatching case had been filed and they were going through CCTV footage to look for the accused, NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party criticised the central administration over the situation in the city. “With each passing day, the law and order situation is going from bad to worse, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadda said, according to The Hindu. “The alacrity that Delhi Police shows in chasing political opponents of the BJP is completely absent when it comes to providing safety to people.”

Several snatching incidents have been reported from the city in the last few months. On September 22, a journalist suffered injuries after she resisted an attempt to steal her belongings in south Delhi’s CR Park area. Another similar episode occurred a few days later with a journalist in the city’s Okhla area.

