One person was killed and six suffered injuries after a major fire broke out in a commercial building in South Mumbai on Sunday, PTI reported.

The blaze erupted on the ground and first floor of Aditya Arcade on Grant Road around 6 am, said fire brigade officials. The cause is yet to be ascertained. Eight to 10 people were rescued.

“Five persons, including a fireman, suffered from suffocation, while one fireman received injuries on his hand during the rescue operation,” a fire brigade official was quoted as saying by the news agency. “All the six were rushed to hospitals.”

Another fire brigade official said the rescue operations involved 150 personnel, 16 engines, 70 breathing apparatus sets, 10 jumbo tankers, besides several types of ladders.

