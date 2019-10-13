India on Sunday sent two warships to Japan to help with relief and rescue efforts after one of the worst typhoons to hit the country in recent history caused floods. At least 26 people were killed after Typhoon Hagibis hit the country, flooding vast sections of towns, AFP reported.

“As Japan battles the devastation and damage from Typhoon Hagibis, Indian Navy ships INS Sahyadri and INS Kiltan mission deployed in the area are ready to render assistance as requested,” the Navy tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to people killed by the typhoon. “India stands in solidarity with Japan at this difficult hour,” he tweeted. “Personnel of the Indian Navy, in Japan on a scheduled visit, will be happy to assist immediately.”

He also expressed his confidence about the leadership of his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe. “Japan’s preparedness against natural disasters is well appreciated,” Modi added.

Japan’s Fire Disaster and Management Agency said about 140 people were injured and nine were missing, CNN reported. Almost half a million homes are without power. The storm had made its landfall at Izu Peninsula around 7 pm local time [3.30 pm Indian Standard Time] on Saturday.

Abe convened an emergency meeting of his ministers and sent the minister in charge of disaster management to flood-hit areas. “The government will do its utmost,” he said, adding that rescue efforts would continue through the night.

