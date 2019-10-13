A look at the headlines right now:

Rajnath Singh criticises Congress for mocking Rafale ‘shastra puja’, says its remarks boost Pakistan: The defence minister urged the people of Haryana to give the Opposition party a ‘befitting reply’ in next week’s Assembly elections. At election rally in Maharashtra, PM Narendra Modi challenges Opposition to bring back Article 370: The prime minister claimed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir would become normal in the next four months. ‘When the youth ask for jobs, Modi government tells them to watch the moon,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The former Congress president addressed an election rally in Maharashtra’s Latur district. This was his first public meeting since the Lok Sabha polls. Ravi Shankar Prasad retracts comment about Bollywood box-office takings and GDP slowdown: In a series of tweets, the Union law minister claimed his comments were ‘completely twisted out of context’. Kashmiris are resisting government ‘through satyagraha’, claims fact-finding report: Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan and sociologist Nandini Sundar prepared the document on the basis of their visit to the Valley from October 5 to 9. World Bank lowers India’s growth rate projection to 6% amid economic slowdown: Meanwhile, Raghuram Rajan said India’s fiscal deficit concealed a lot, may push economy to ‘worrisome situation’. Western standards of human rights do not apply to India, says Home Minister Amit Shah: He also said fewer RTI queries are a proof of a transparent system of governance. Indian Navy deploys two warships to Japan even as toll from Typhoon Hagibis rises to 26: Almost half a million homes in the country are without power, and at least nine people are missing. Kerala nun Mariam Thresia and four others declared saints by Pope Francis at Vatican event: English theologian John Henry Newman, Swiss mystic Marguerite Bays, Italian nun Giuseppina Vannini, and Brazilian nun Irma Dulce Pontes were also canonised. Delhi air quality remains in poor category for fourth straight day, likely to deteriorate: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has blamed stubble burning in neighbouring states for the rise in pollution.