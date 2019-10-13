The big news: Rajnath Singh says Army ready to fight terrorists in Pakistan, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: PM Modi dared the Opposition to bring back Article 370, and Rahul Gandhi took on the BJP in his first public meeting since the Lok Sabha polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajnath Singh criticises Congress for mocking Rafale ‘shastra puja’, says its remarks boost Pakistan: The defence minister urged the people of Haryana to give the Opposition party a ‘befitting reply’ in next week’s Assembly elections.
- At election rally in Maharashtra, PM Narendra Modi challenges Opposition to bring back Article 370: The prime minister claimed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir would become normal in the next four months.
- ‘When the youth ask for jobs, Modi government tells them to watch the moon,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The former Congress president addressed an election rally in Maharashtra’s Latur district. This was his first public meeting since the Lok Sabha polls.
- Ravi Shankar Prasad retracts comment about Bollywood box-office takings and GDP slowdown: In a series of tweets, the Union law minister claimed his comments were ‘completely twisted out of context’.
- Kashmiris are resisting government ‘through satyagraha’, claims fact-finding report: Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan and sociologist Nandini Sundar prepared the document on the basis of their visit to the Valley from October 5 to 9.
- World Bank lowers India’s growth rate projection to 6% amid economic slowdown: Meanwhile, Raghuram Rajan said India’s fiscal deficit concealed a lot, may push economy to ‘worrisome situation’.
- Western standards of human rights do not apply to India, says Home Minister Amit Shah: He also said fewer RTI queries are a proof of a transparent system of governance.
- Indian Navy deploys two warships to Japan even as toll from Typhoon Hagibis rises to 26: Almost half a million homes in the country are without power, and at least nine people are missing.
- Kerala nun Mariam Thresia and four others declared saints by Pope Francis at Vatican event: English theologian John Henry Newman, Swiss mystic Marguerite Bays, Italian nun Giuseppina Vannini, and Brazilian nun Irma Dulce Pontes were also canonised.
- Delhi air quality remains in poor category for fourth straight day, likely to deteriorate: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has blamed stubble burning in neighbouring states for the rise in pollution.