India’s wholesale price inflation stood at 0.33% in September, data released by the government showed on Monday. This was lower than the 1.08% recorded in August, and 5.22% recorded during the corresponding month the previous year.

The wholesale prices of primary articles declined by 0.6% since the same month last year, the data showed. The rate of price rise for the food articles was at 7.47% during the month, while that for non-food articles stood at 2.18%.

“Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 1.17% compared to a build up rate of 3.96% in the corresponding period of the previous year,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

The government will release data on consumer inflation at 5.30 pm, NDTV reported.

