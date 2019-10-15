A court in Delhi on Tuesday extended till October 25 the judicial custody of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in connection with an Enforcement Directorate investigation in a money laundering case, PTI reported. The Congress leader did not oppose his custody being extended.

The investigating agency’s counsel asked for the extension, saying that he cannot be released. The lawyer also said that Shivakumar’s bail plea was still pending with the Delhi High Court, which will also be heard on Tuesday, according to Live Law.

During the trial, Shivakumar said that he was being subjected to unequal treatment as he was not provided chairs like other inmates. He also told the court that he was suffering from severe back pain.

In the last hearing, Shivakumar had asked for a few books, which the court had allowed. The court had also allowed the investigating agency to question him in Tihar jail, where he is currently lodged, on October 4 and 5.

In 2018, a money laundering case was registered against Shivakumar on the basis of an Enforcement Case Information Report after a complaint was filed by the Income Tax department under sections of the Income Tax Act and the Indian Penal Code. He is accused of evading tax and being involved in alleged hawala transactions worth crores of rupees.

