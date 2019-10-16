A look at the headlines right now:

IMF slashes India’s GDP growth projection to 6.1% for 2019-’20, cites ‘sector-specific weaknesses’: The fund’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath claimed major economies were slowing down because of ‘idiosyncratic reasons’ but were expected to recover in 2020. Farooq Abdullah’s sister, daughter among women detained after protests break out in Srinagar: Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police refuted Amit Shah’s claim that Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti were booked under PSA SC Justice Arun Mishra refuses to recuse from Land Acquisition Act case, says his ‘integrity is clear’: He asked petitioners to provide a satisfactory reason for his recusal, adding that no single judge can overrule the others in a five-judge Bench. P Chidambaram will be arrested by Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in INX Media case, say reports: The Congress leader, who was arrested by CBI on August 21, is in Tihar Jail at present. J&K government misled Supreme Court about Srinagar media centre timings, say journalists: The government made the erroneous claim in its response to a writ petition filed in the top court by ‘Kashmir Times’ Editor Anuradha Bhasin. ‘Tomorrow is the last day of hearing,’ says CJI Ranjan Gogoi in Ayodhya case: Muslim petitioners asked Supreme Court to restore Babri mosque, said they own the land. Mob kills 25-year-old man on suspicion of stealing from Telangana temple, murder case registered: Villagers beat up G Gangadhar, who worked as a mason, and then handed him over to the police. He later succumbed to his injuries. In Maharashtra poll manifesto, BJP proposes Bharat Ratna for Savarkar and five crore jobs: The saffron party also promised to confer India’s highest civilian award on social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. Modi promises to stop water from flowing to Pakistan, bring it back for farmers in Haryana: The prime minister accused the Congress of spreading lies about the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status. West Bengal governor says he was insulted at Durga Puja event hosted by CM Mamata Banerjee: Jagdeep Dhankar claimed he was made to sit on a separate stage during the programme on October 11, and was not shown on television even for a second.