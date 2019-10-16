Top news: India only 15 places above nation with most severe hunger problem in global index
The biggest stories of the day.
India’s position on the Global Hunger Index fell to 102 in the “serious” category from its 95th rank in 2010. India is positioned only 15 places above the country with the most severe hunger problem, which is Central African Republic, ranked at 117.
The International Monetary Fund predicted that India’s growth rate would be 6.1% for the 2019-’20 financial year. The organisation had revised the country’s growth projection from 7.3% to 7%.
Live updates
Global Hunger Index: India’s rank down to 102 out of 117 countries, in ‘serious’ category
India’s rank in this year’s Global Hunger Index dropped to 102, which is considered to be in the “serious” category. The index, which calculates the hunger levels and malnutrition across the world, had ranked the country at 95 in 2010.
Land Acquisition Act: SC Justice Arun Mishra refuses to recuse, says his ‘integrity is clear’
Supreme Court Justice Arun Mishra on Tuesday refused to recuse himself from the Constitution Bench he was heading to re-examine one of his own judgements on the Land Acquisition Act. Mishra said his “conscience is clear, my integrity is clear before God, I will not budge”.
Telangana: Mob kills 25-year-old man on suspicion of stealing from temple, murder case registered
A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed in a mob attack in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on suspicion of stealing from a temple, police officials said on Tuesday. Villagers beat up G Gangadhar, who worked as a mason, and then handed him over to the police.
J&K government misled Supreme Court about Srinagar media centre timings, say journalists
Journalists in the Kashmir Valley have accused the state government of misleading the Supreme Court in its response to a writ petition filed in the top court by Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin.
IMF slashes India’s GDP growth projection to 6.1% for 2019-’20, cites ‘sector-specific weaknesses’
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered India’s growth rate projection to 6.1% for the 2019-’20 financial year. In July, it had revised India’s growth forecast from 7.3% to 7%.
‘Good economics points to one direction’ while Modi government points to another, says P Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday criticised the Narendra Modi government over the state of the economy. The Congress leader’s tweets were posted by his family.
