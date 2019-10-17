A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Supreme Court reserves judgement in Ayodhya dispute case after second-longest hearing in its history: UP cancelled the leaves of field officers till November 30 hours after the Supreme Court reserved its verdict.
  2. Apple trader from Punjab gunned down by suspected militants in Shopian district: He was identified as Charanjeet Singh. A man accompanying him was injured in the attack, and is in critical condition.
  3. Rahul Gandhi says Global Hunger Index ranking reveals ‘colossal failure’ in government policy: India’s rank in this year’s Global Hunger Index dropped to 102, which is considered to be in the ‘serious’ category.
  4. SC asks Centre to produce orders related to shutdown and detentions in Kashmir: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed but said the petitioners cannot seek ‘an appeal on executive orders concerning national security’.
  5. P Chidambaram arrested by ED inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail in INX Media case: The Enforcement Directorate will seek the Congress leader’s release from Tihar Jail and subsequent custody.   
  6. SC to pronounce verdict on plea seeking recusal of judge in Land Acquisition Act hearing on October 23: Advocate Shyam Divan, representing the petitioner, said that predisposition of a judge to hold a particular view gave rise to reasonable apprehension of bias.
  7. Worst phase’ of Indian banks was under Manmohan Singh, Raghuram Rajan, claims Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister alleged that during Rajan’s tenure as the RBI governor, loans were given just based on phone calls from crony leaders.   
  8. Former PMC Bank Director Surjit Singh Arora arrested in Mumbai after questioning: The judicial custody of three other accused was extended till October 23.
  9. No vote will be held right now to authorise Trump impeachment probe, says US Speaker Nancy Pelosi: The White House has criticised the lack of a vote and vowed not to cooperate with what it claims is an illegitimate investigation.   
  10. Ants found crawling over dead man’s eyes in MP’s Shivpuri district, CM orders inquiry: Five doctors, including a surgeon, have been suspended.