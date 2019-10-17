Indian markets on Thursday surged after the United Kingdom and the European Union reached a new deal on Brexit. The BSE Sensex rose 453.07 points to close at 39,052.06, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 122.35 points higher at 11,586.35. This was the fifth straight day of gains for Indian markets.

Yes Bank and Tata Motors were the top gainers on both indices. While shares of Yes Bank rose more than 15%, Tata Motors gained 9.82% on the Sensex and 10.85% on Nifty 50. Tata Motors is the owner of United Kingdom-based Jaguar Land Rover.

Other stocks that rose the most on the Sensex were IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Auto. On the Nifty 50, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India saw their shares gain the most.

The biggest losers on the Sensex were HCL Technologies, Vedanta, Power Grid Corporation, Kotak Mahindra and Infosys. On the Nifty 50, the stocks of Vedanta, Grasim, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and UltraTech Cement declined the most.

Other major Asian markets had a mixed day, CNN reported. The Hong Kong Hang Seng rose by more than 184 points, and the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index gained over 24 points. However, the Australia ASX All Ordinaries declined 51 points and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index 21 points. The Shanghai SE Composite Index closed almost flat at 1.38 points down.

The Indian rupee was trading 22 paise higher at 71.21 against the United States dollar at 4.07 pm.

