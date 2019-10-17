A trough over the Bay of Bengal brought rain to Chennai on Thursday, The Times of India reported. Short and intense spells of rain were recorded in localities such as Shenoy Nagar, Aminjikarai, Anna Nagar, Nungambakkam and T Nagar.

On Wednesday, the weather department had predicted that skies in the city would remain cloudy till Friday. The minimum and maximum temperatures in the city on Thursday were recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, and 30 degrees Celsius. The city recorded 30 mm of rainfall between in a 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Thursday.

The Northeast monsoon set in over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and other parts of South India on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said, according to The News Minute. The normal date of the onset of the Northeast monsoon in coastal Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh is October 20. However, this year the season started four days early.

According to the weather department, the districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu were likely to receive heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Thursday. The rainfall is likely to continue till October 20.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry receive 48% of their annual rainfall between October and December, and just 35% during the June to September period from the southwest monsoon, which began retreating on October 9 after the longest delay in 25 years.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.