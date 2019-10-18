The Supreme Court on Friday transferred Assam National Register of Citizens coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh, ANI reported. The order was passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, and comprising Justices SA Bobde and Rohinton Nariman.

When Attorney General KK Venugopal asked for a reason, Gogoi replied, “No order will be without a reason”, according to Bar and Bench. The court asked the government to issue the transfer order immediately.

A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, however, did not specify the reason, why they are transferring NRC Coordinator Hajela to Madhya Pradesh on deputation. https://t.co/DpolQhPxOc — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

Over 19 lakh people out of 3.3 crore were left out of the final list of the updated citizens’ database that was published on August 31. The number of people left out comprise around 6% of Assam’s entire population. They will now have to appeal against the decision in foreigners’ tribunals.

