At least 29 people were killed and more than 100 were injured after a bomb exploded in a mosque in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province during Friday prayers, Reuters reported.

“The number of casualties may rise as the rescue team and people are working to bring out the bodies from the rubble,” said provincial council member Sohrab Qaderi. Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesperson for the provincial governor, said the roof of the mosque in Haska Mina district collapsed because of the explosion.

No militant group has claimed responsibility so far. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in Nangarhar.

The blast occurred a day after the United Nations released a report saying that an “unprecedented” number of civilians were killed or wounded in Afghanistan from July to September. According to the world body, 1,174 civilians were killed and 3,139 were wounded, marking a 42% increase in fatalities and injuries compared to the same period last year.

