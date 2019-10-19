A look at the headlines right now:

UP, Gujarat Police detain five people for Kamlesh Tiwari murder, two released after questioning: The UP police chief said that one of the accused called for the murder of Tiwari after he made some allegedly objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

IMF says India’s decision to cut corporate tax rates will improve investment: However, the global body said New Delhi should continue fiscal consolidation and secure long-term stability of fiscal conditions.

US-India defence trade would reach $18 billion by year-end, says Pentagon official: The US is committed to strengthening its partnership with India while furthering military-to-military relationships, Defense Undersecretary Ellen Lord said.

Abhijit Banerjee responds to NYAY criticism, says he would have also helped BJP if it had asked him: Banerjee, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics, also said that India’s GDP growth rate is likely to fall even lower than 5% in the coming quarters.

Another PMC Bank depositor dies, family says they were unable to pay for his heart surgery: Murlidhar Dharra is the fourth person to die reportedly because of the crisis at the scam-ridden bank. CBI names Indrani Mukerjea in chargesheet against 14 persons in INX Media case, but will not try her: The chargesheet, filed before a special court in Delhi, said that Mukerjea had turned approver in the case and therefore been pardoned.

Indian Army chief says pressure is on Pakistan to crack down on terrorism after FATF warning: Bipin Rawat said Islamabad should work towards restoring peace.

Theatre actor Sudipto Chatterjee arrested in Kolkata for alleged sexual harassment: The police arrested him based on complaints from two women, reports said. He is expected to be produced in court today.

BJP MLA Umesh Katti demands statehood for north Karnataka, cites inadequate flood-relief funds: The new state would include four districts of Maharashtra and 13 from Karnataka, he said. NASA astronauts conduct first all-women spacewalk, create history: The mission, expected to last nearly five hours, came seven months after a failed first attempt.