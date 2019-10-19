The big news: Three detained for allegedly murdering Kamlesh Tiwari, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The IMF said India’s move to cut corporate tax rate may improve investments, and US may ink a defence deal with India by the year-end.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UP, Gujarat Police detain five people for Kamlesh Tiwari murder, two released after questioning: The UP police chief said that one of the accused called for the murder of Tiwari after he made some allegedly objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
- IMF says India’s decision to cut corporate tax rates will improve investment: However, the global body said New Delhi should continue fiscal consolidation and secure long-term stability of fiscal conditions.
- US-India defence trade would reach $18 billion by year-end, says Pentagon official: The US is committed to strengthening its partnership with India while furthering military-to-military relationships, Defense Undersecretary Ellen Lord said.
- Abhijit Banerjee responds to NYAY criticism, says he would have also helped BJP if it had asked him: Banerjee, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics, also said that India’s GDP growth rate is likely to fall even lower than 5% in the coming quarters.
- Another PMC Bank depositor dies, family says they were unable to pay for his heart surgery: Murlidhar Dharra is the fourth person to die reportedly because of the crisis at the scam-ridden bank.
- CBI names Indrani Mukerjea in chargesheet against 14 persons in INX Media case, but will not try her: The chargesheet, filed before a special court in Delhi, said that Mukerjea had turned approver in the case and therefore been pardoned.
- Indian Army chief says pressure is on Pakistan to crack down on terrorism after FATF warning: Bipin Rawat said Islamabad should work towards restoring peace.
- Theatre actor Sudipto Chatterjee arrested in Kolkata for alleged sexual harassment: The police arrested him based on complaints from two women, reports said. He is expected to be produced in court today.
- BJP MLA Umesh Katti demands statehood for north Karnataka, cites inadequate flood-relief funds: The new state would include four districts of Maharashtra and 13 from Karnataka, he said.
- NASA astronauts conduct first all-women spacewalk, create history: The mission, expected to last nearly five hours, came seven months after a failed first attempt.