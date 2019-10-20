The family of murdered Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari and the Hindu Samaj Party on Sunday called for the installation of a statue in his honour in Lucknow’s Khurshed Bagh area, Hindustan Times reported. The family met Chief Minister Adityanath, and also demanded that a road be named after Tiwari.

The Hindu Samaj Party said it will protest if its demands are not fulfilled, and accused the state of failing to provide Tiwari security despite threats to his life.

Tiwari’s family has alleged that he had repeatedly asked for a security upgrade but no action was taken. His son Satyam Tiwari has demanded a National Investigation Agency inquiry in the case.

The state government, meanwhile, announced security for Kamlesh Tiwari’s family, and said they would be provided a licenced weapon. The administration is also expected to announce monetary compensation, a government job for Satyam Tiwari, and a house for the family.

“They [the assailants] had tea and refreshments at Tiwari’s place,” Adityanath said. “They were allowed in by the security guards only after Tiwari asked the security personnel to let them in. The dastardly killing happened when Tiwari’s personal assistant and his son had been sent for some work.”

The murdered Hindutva leader’s wife Kiran Tiwari said Adityanath promised them justice. “We demanded capital punishment for the murderers,” she told ANI. “He assured us that they will be punished.”

Rajbhar criticises BJP

The Opposition hit out at the state government. Former Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation in the matter. He said Kamlesh Tiwari was killed even though the BJP was in power in the Centre and the state. State BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh Patel said the administration had taken measures to expedite the inquiry.

Tiwari, purportedly a member of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, was attacked inside his office in Khurshed Bagh on Friday. The assailants slit his throat. They also took out a pistol from a box of sweets and shot him. Five people were detained in the case, with two of them released after interrogation.

