A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘Three terror camps in PoK destroyed, six to 10 Pakistani soldiers killed,’ says General Bipin Rawat: A Congress leader in Bihar questioned the timing of Army strikes, asked why such attacks occur before polls.
  2. Kamlesh Tiwari’s family meets Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath, asks for statue and a road named in his honour: The state government announced security for the murdered Hindutva leader’s family, and said they would be provided a licenced weapon.
  3. Political solution without Naga flag, Constitution is inconclusive, says NSCN(IM): The group also clarified that the 2015 framework agreement was the meeting point for the two sides and the “rallying point for the divided Nagas’.
  4. Gita Gopinath says ‘IMF is ‘a little less optimistic’ about India’s growth than it was a few months ago: The IMF chief economist said India suffered because of a weakness in rural demand, and problems in the non-banking financial sector.
  5. BJP leader advises Hindus to prepare for Ayodhya verdict, asks them to ‘buy swords, not gold, on Dhanteras’: Gajraj Rana said he was confident that the judgement would be in favour of a Ram Temple. This could vitiate the atmosphere, he added.
  6. ‘Why did Modi and Shah address so many rallies in Maharashtra if there is no Opposition?’ asks Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut pointed out that Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar had raised similar questions.  
  7. In Goa, Piyush Goyal calls for ‘mass movement’ against those who oppose development: The Union minister said the action of NGOs and people who impede development was the ‘worst form of obstructing justice’ for the poor.
  8. Manmohan Singh wants to attend Kartarpur inauguration event as an ‘ordinary man’, says Pakistan: Earlier this month, the former prime minister accepted Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s invitation to join the first group of pilgrims to the shrine.
  9. Rahul Gandhi targets BJP for criticising Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee: On Saturday, Banerjee said he would have helped the BJP had it asked, and added that he did not ‘believe in restricting good policy out of political prejudice’.
  10. Stray cattle have turned non-vegetarian, sent for treatment, says Goa BJP MLA Michael Lobo: The minister claimed that 76 animals in Calangute and Candolim were now used to eating ‘leftover chicken scraps’ and ‘stale fried fish from restaurants’.