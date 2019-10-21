A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Voters queue up as polling in Maharashtra, Haryana begins: Bye-polls to two Lok Sabha constituencies and 51 Assembly seats spread across 17 states is also under way.
  2. ‘Three terror camps in PoK destroyed, six to 10 Pakistani soldiers killed,’ says General Bipin Rawat: A Congress leader in Bihar questioned the timing of Army strikes, asked why such attacks occur before polls.
  3. In the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case, the police recover blood-stained knife, clothes of suspects from Lucknow hotel: The three accused arrested in the case will be taken to Uttar Pradesh for questioning on Monday.  
  4. BJP leader advises Hindus to prepare for Ayodhya verdict, asks them to ‘buy swords, not gold, on Dhanteras’: Gajraj Rana said he was confident that the judgement would be in favour of a Ram Temple. This could vitiate the atmosphere, he added.
  5. Gita Gopinath says ‘IMF is ‘a little less optimistic’ about India’s growth than it was a few months ago: The IMF chief economist said India suffered because of a weakness in rural demand, and problems in the non-banking financial sector.
  6. Manmohan Singh wants to attend Kartarpur inauguration event as an ‘ordinary man’, says Pakistan: Earlier this month, the former prime minister accepted Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s invitation to join the first group of pilgrims to the shrine.
  7. In Goa, Piyush Goyal calls for ‘mass movement’ against those who oppose development: The Union minister said the action of NGOs and people who impede development was the ‘worst form of obstructing justice’ for the poor.
  8. Rahul Gandhi targets BJP for criticising Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee: On Saturday, Banerjee said he would have helped the BJP had it asked, and added that he did not ‘believe in restricting good policy out of political prejudice’.
  9. Political solution without Naga flag, Constitution is inconclusive, says NSCN(IM): The group also clarified that the 2015 framework agreement was the meeting point for the two sides and the “rallying point for the divided Nagas’.
  10. Stray cattle have turned non-vegetarian, sent for treatment, says Goa BJP MLA Michael Lobo: The minister claimed that 76 animals in Calangute and Candolim were now used to eating ‘leftover chicken scraps’ and ‘stale fried fish from restaurants’.  