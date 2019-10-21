The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Monday announced that the winter session of Parliament will be held from November 18 to December 13, ANI reported. The ministry has communicated the decision to the secretariats of both Houses of Parliament.

The 20-day session is the first after the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The Opposition is likely to raise the matter of communication shutdown in the Valley, and discuss the slowdown in the economy, among other topics.

The government is expected to introduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. It seeks to amend a 1955 law to grant citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the Muslim-majority nations of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan if they have lived in India for six years. It had been passed by the previous Lok Sabha but was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha. The bill lapsed after the term of the Lok Sabha ended in May but was not introduced in the Budget Session in July.

A number of other bills are likely to be taken up during the session. Two crucial ordinances are on the list to be converted into law during the session.

Last year, the Winter Session had started on December 11 and lasted till January 8.

