The big news: Exit polls predict huge BJP wins in Maharashtra and Haryana, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Centre criticised Pakistan’s decision to stop postal services to India, and New Delhi said it was ready to sign Kartarpur pact on Wednesday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Exit polls predict landslide victory for BJP in Maharashtra and Haryana elections: Most polls said the BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra would get more than 200 seats. The saffron party is expected to get two-thirds majority in Haryana.
- Pakistan’s decision to stop accepting mails from India violates global norms, says Ravi Shankar Prasad: The Union minister said Islamabad took the unilateral decision after August 27 and did not inform Indian authorities.
- India ready to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday, again urges Pakistan to waive pilgrim fee: The Ministry of External Affairs said it was disappointing to see Islamabad continuing to insist on levying the $20 service charge.
- No stay order on Aarey metro depot project, interim order against tree felling to continue, says SC: The stay on tree felling will continue till November 15, when the court will again hear the case.
- Siachen is now open to tourists, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: The minister spoke of Ladakh’s ‘tremendous potential in tourism’ and said better connectivity would help bring vistors to the region.
- In Kashmir, bonds prohibit detainees from holding meetings or speaking about Article 370: It is reportedly a tweaked version of a standard document that potential troublemakers are asked to sign under Section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
- Gross tax revenue for 2019-’20 may fall short by Rs 2 lakh crore, says report: This could take India’s fiscal deficit up to 4% of GDP, as against the budgeted 3.3%.
- ‘RSS has been targeted for the last 90 years,’ says the organisation’s chief Mohan Bhagwat in response to Savarkar Bharat Ratna row: The Hindutva leader dismissed the controversy, pointing out that it was part of politics.
- ‘We are at war,’ says Chilean president as he extends emergency after toll rises to seven: The demonstrations, led by students, began two weeks ago against fare revision on public transportation.
- UP Police announce cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on killers of Kamlesh Tiwari: Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said they were not ruling out the terror angle in the case.