Exit polls predict landslide victory for BJP in Maharashtra and Haryana elections: Most polls said the BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra would get more than 200 seats. The saffron party is expected to get two-thirds majority in Haryana. Pakistan’s decision to stop accepting mails from India violates global norms, says Ravi Shankar Prasad: The Union minister said Islamabad took the unilateral decision after August 27 and did not inform Indian authorities. India ready to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday, again urges Pakistan to waive pilgrim fee: The Ministry of External Affairs said it was disappointing to see Islamabad continuing to insist on levying the $20 service charge. No stay order on Aarey metro depot project, interim order against tree felling to continue, says SC: The stay on tree felling will continue till November 15, when the court will again hear the case. Siachen is now open to tourists, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: The minister spoke of Ladakh’s ‘tremendous potential in tourism’ and said better connectivity would help bring vistors to the region. In Kashmir, bonds prohibit detainees from holding meetings or speaking about Article 370: It is reportedly a tweaked version of a standard document that potential troublemakers are asked to sign under Section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Gross tax revenue for 2019-’20 may fall short by Rs 2 lakh crore, says report: This could take India’s fiscal deficit up to 4% of GDP, as against the budgeted 3.3%. ‘RSS has been targeted for the last 90 years,’ says the organisation’s chief Mohan Bhagwat in response to Savarkar Bharat Ratna row: The Hindutva leader dismissed the controversy, pointing out that it was part of politics. ‘We are at war,’ says Chilean president as he extends emergency after toll rises to seven: The demonstrations, led by students, began two weeks ago against fare revision on public transportation. UP Police announce cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on killers of Kamlesh Tiwari: Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said they were not ruling out the terror angle in the case.