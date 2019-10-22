The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Congress leader P Chidambaram in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the INX Media case, PTI reported. However, the Congress leader will be in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody till October 24.

Chidambaram had moved the top court last week after the Delhi High Court dismissed his application. The Supreme Court bench of Justices R Banumathi, AS Bopanna, and Hrishikesh Roy said the findings of the Delhi High Court did not have any bearing on the proceedings in the case, according to Bar and Bench.

The 74-year-old former minister has been in jail since September 5 in connection with the case. He was arrested by the CBI on August 21. The CBI, which had opposed the request for bail, had alleged last week that the Congress leader was a flight risk and could influence witnesses.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had on Friday filed a chargesheet in a Delhi court against Chidambaram in the INX Media case. The chargesheet named 14 accused, including Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, and former INX Media owners Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea.

Supreme Court grants bail to Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media case registered by the CBI. pic.twitter.com/gtyy6RnXu9 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

The case against Chidambaram

The CBI has alleged that there were irregularities in the foreign direct investment clearance granted to INX Media by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board in 2007. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time. The agency has submitted purported emails between INX Media and a company belonging to Karti Chidambaram, claiming that these emails will “prove offences committed”.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case in May 2017 against P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, INX Media, and the company’s owners Indrani and Peter Mukerjea.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.