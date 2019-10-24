Haryana Assembly elections: Early trends put BJP in comfortable position
Most exit polls have predicted a saffron surge in the state with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar set to make a comeback.
Haryana’s 1.83-crore strong electorate voted on October 21 to choose their representatives in the state’s 90-seat Assembly. The counting of votes began at 8 am and the results are likely to be announced around 5 pm.
Most exit polls have predicted a saffron surge in the state with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar set to make a comeback. However, only one exit poll has predicted a hung Assembly.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded 75 candidates, and has a target of securing at least 75 seats. The Congress had 90 candidates.
Here are the top updates:
Live updates
9.09 am: Khattar from the Karnal seat, and Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency are among those leading, according to PTI.
9.07 am: The Election Commission website shows the BJP, the Congress, and JJP are all leading in one seat each.
8.56 am: According to India Today, BJP leading in 41 seats, Congress in 29.
8.46 am: Votes being counted in Karnal, where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is the BJP candidate. He faced Congress’s Trilochan Singh.
8.43 am: The JJP on Wednesday wrote to the chief election commissioner and Haryana’s chief electoral officer, asking for internet services to be suspended in the region or at least in a 5-km radius around centres where votes are being counted till the end of counting day. They also asked for jammers to be installed “to preserve the sanctity of the election process”, reports The Indian Express.
8.40 am: First hour of voting is generally reserved for postal votes of government employees across the country, members of the defence and paramilitary forces, reports The Indian Express.
8.37 am: The majority mark in the Haryana Assembly elections is 46.
8.35 am: Early trends show BJP is leading in 25 seats, Congress- 10, Others-1, reports NDTV.
8.31 pm: “BJP has de-linked the state’s performance from the Assembly elections. People were asked to vote on national issues.”, says Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, according to NDTV.
8.19 am: Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala tells ANI that neither BJP or Congress will secure more than 40 seats. “Satta ki chabi JJP ke haath mein hogi [Power will be in the hands of JJP],” he says.
8 am: Counting of votes begin for Haryana Assembly elections.
7.53 am: This is what the exit polls predicted:
7.51 am: Security increased around counting centres and party offices in Panchkula district, reports The Indian Express. Around 400 police officials, including four assistant commissioners of police given responsibility of guarding the centre where votes will be counted for Panchkula and Kalka constituencies.
7.45 am: State gears up for counting to begin. Visuals from a counting centre in Jind district.
7.27 am: Wrestler Babita Phogat, BJP’s candidate for Dadri assembly constituency, tells ANI: “People have given me love and support, that is my strength, and what keeps me going. I have faith in public and myself, people will give blessings to their daughter.”
7.17 am: This is how Haryana voted in 2014.
7.10 pm: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is expected to make a comeback if exit polls are to be considered. Bhupinder Singh Hooda is Congress’s face in the state.
7.03 am: Counting of votes will begin at 8 am with ballot boxes expected to be opened first.
7 am: Haryana witnessed a low turnout of over 65% with a disappointing 52.63% turning up to vote in the city of Gurugram. In 2014, 76.54% of the electorate had voted in the state elections.
