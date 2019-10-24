The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, or AIMIM, won a seat for the first time in the Bihar Assembly on Thursday after its candidate in Kishanganj, Qamrul Hoda, defeated Sweety Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party by 10,204 votes.

The Kishanganj Assembly seat fell vacant after Javed Alam of the Congress was elected to Parliament in May. It was one of the 51 Assembly constituencies across India where bye-polls were held on Monday.

The AIMIM, led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, had contested from six constituencies in Bihar in the 2015 state elections, but failed to win any. The party fielded its state chief Akhtarul Iman in the Lok Sabha election from Kishanganj earlier this year, but he finished third.

The AIMIM has two members in the Lok Sabha, seven seats in the Telangana Assembly, and two in the Maharashtra Assembly. The party is now leading in three seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, voting for which also took place on Monday.

