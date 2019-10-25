A look at the headlines right now:

BJP and Shiv Sena retain Maharashtra, Congress-NCP alliance performs better than expected: Haryana, on the other hand, headed for a hung House as both BJP and Congress fell short of majority. Two truck drivers gunned down by suspected militants in Shopian district, vehicles set on fire: A third driver, who is reportedly from Punjab, was injured in the attack. He was evacuated to a hospital in Srinagar. US comments on Jammu and Kashmir show limited understanding of India’s history, says MEA: Raveesh Kumar said the hearing should instead have focused on ‘state-sponsored cross-border terrorism’, which he said threatened the basic right to life. SAR Geelani, former DU professor acquitted in Parliament attack case, dies of cardiac arrest: He spent 22 months in prison before being exonerated by Delhi High Court in 2003. India jumps 14 places to 63rd position on World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking: Earlier in the month, India had fallen 10 places to rank 68th on an annual global competitiveness index compiled by the Geneva-based World Economic Forum. Independent candidates and BJP dominate block development council polls in J&K: Of the 307 seats in which elections were held, Independents won 217 and the saffron party bagged 81. India and Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor: The agreement allows Sikh pilgrims to enter Pakistan without a visa to visit the Kartarpur gurdwara. Centre asks for more time to transfer NRC coordinator out of Assam: The counsel for the Centre told the SC bench that some formalities have to be completed before Prateek Haleja is sent to Madhya Pradesh. Impose restrictions in national interest, but review it from time to time, SC tells Centre: The Centre said the curbs had trans-border implications, but an opposing counsel pointed out that the Centre had claimed cross-border terrorism had reduced. Swiggy customer in Hyderabad rejects food order after Muslim man comes to deliver it: The customer had asked for a Hindu delivery executive while placing the order on the mobile app.