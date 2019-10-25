Indian tourists and businesspersons will no longer require visas to travel to Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday. Bolsonaro made the announcement on the first day of his three-day official visit to China, Reuters reported.

Bolsonaro has made it a policy to reduce visa requirements from developed countries such as the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia. This is the first time he has announced such a move for developing countries.

The far-right politician was in Japan earlier in the week, and will travel to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia after his visit to China. On Friday, he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping. Xi is likely to visit Brazil next month, according to Bloomberg.

