The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Union Ministries of Law and Justice and Minority Affairs to respond to a petition seeking the entry of Muslim women in all mosques of the country, PTI reported. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi posted the matter for further hearing on November 5.

The petition was filed by Yasmeen Zuber Ahmad Peerzade, seeking directions for government authorities and Muslim bodies such as the Wakf Board to allow women into mosques on the grounds that denying them entry violated fundamental rights.

In July, the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea filed by the state president of the Kerala unit of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha to allow Muslim women to enter mosques for offering prayers. The court had asked the petitioner: “How are you affected? Let the aggrieved persons come before us. Let a Muslim woman come, then we will consider.”

