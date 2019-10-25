Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh on Friday said the victory of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, or AIMIM, in the Bihar Assembly bye-elections was a win for “Jinnah ideology”, and a “threat to the social integrity” of the state.

The AIMIM’s Qamrul Hoda defeated Sweety Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party by 10,204 votes in Kishanganj, ensuring that the party will enter the Bihar Assembly for the first time. The Kishanganj Assembly seat fell vacant after Javed Alam of the Congress was elected to Parliament in May. It was one of the 51 Assembly constituencies across India where bye-polls were held on Monday. The saffron party won 17 of them but suffered setbacks in Gujarat and Bihar, where it lost four of the five Assembly seats that went to the polls.

“In the Bihar bye-polls, the most dangerous election verdict has come out from Kishanganj,” Singh tweeted. “Owaisi’s party AIMIM has a Jinnah ideology. They hate ‘Vande Mataram’. They pose a threat to the social integrity of Bihar. The people of Bihar should think about their future.”

The AIMIM also has two members in the Lok Sabha, seven seats in the Telangana Assembly, and two legislators in Maharashtra, where it won Malegaon Central and Dhule City.

बिहार के उपचुनाव में सबसे ख़तरनाक परिणाम किशनगंज से उभर के आया है ..ओवैसी की पार्टी AIMIM जिन्ना की सोच वाले है ,यें वंदे मातरम से नफरत करते है ,इनसे बिहार की सामाजिक समरसता को खतरा हैं।

बिहार वासियों को अपने भविष्य के बारे में सोचना चाहिए। — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) October 25, 2019

"Our maiden electoral win in Bihar is an important one. We not only defeated the BJP but also pushed the incumbent Congress to the third position. I would like to thank our Bihar President Akhtarul Iman for his leadership & the awam of Kishanganj for entrusting us" - @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/lsFLSNut3L — AIMIM (@aimim_national) October 24, 2019

