The White House on Saturday said United States President Donald Trump will make a “major statement” on Sunday morning, AFP reported. This came amid unconfirmed media reports of a military operation against Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State group in Syria.

“The President of the United States will be making a major statement tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock (6.30 pm IST),”White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said. He gave no further details, and it is not clear what the topic of Trump’s statement might be.

This followed a tweet by Trump on Saturday night: “Something very big has just happened!”.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been the subject of an international manhunt for years.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the matter when contacted by AFP.

