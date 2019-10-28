A look at the headlines right now:

Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself during US military raid in Syria, says Donald Trump: The terrorist leader detonated his suicide vest after running into the dead end of a tunnel while trying to escape. Delhi’s air quality slips after Diwali celebrations, close to ‘severe’ category in airport area: Over 200 fire-related incidents were reported in the city on Diwali. Pakistan refuses to allow PM Modi’s plane to use its airspace for Saudi Arabia visit: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision was taken to show solidarity with the day-long anti-India demonstrations being held across the country. Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM for second term, Dushyant Chautala becomes his deputy: The Jannayak Janta Party leader’s father Ajay Chautala, who is out of jail on a two-week furlough, attended the event. Modi celebrates Diwali with troops in Rajouri in first visit to J&K since special status was revoked: The prime minister, who visited the Pathankot Air Force Station on his way back from Jammu, lauded the security forces for their ‘monumental service’. Kyarr intensifies to become first super cyclone in Arabian Sea in 12 years, Coast Guard on alert: The weather department said Kyarr ‘is very likely’ to remain a super cyclonic storm till Monday morning, and weaken gradually after that. Businesses in J&K have lost Rs 10,000 crore due to restrictions, economy is crippled, says trade body: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sheikh Ashiq said the main reason for the downturn was the suspension of internet services. ‘Ram temple construction will start by December 6,’ claims BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj: Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath seemed to urge people to exercise restraint before the Supreme Court judgement is delivered. India needs more reforms, innovation to boost economic growth, says World Bank president: David Malpass also called for setting up of local courts, fast-track commercial dispute resolution mechanism, and land data digitisation measures. Tamil Nadu officials start drilling new borewell to reach two-year-old trapped underground: The new metre-wide borewell will be used to connect to the one where the boy is stuck through a horizontal passage.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.