Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged the people of Kashmir to not engage in “jihad” against Indian armed forces, The Express Tribune reported. Jihad is an Arabic word that literally means a struggle for a noble cause. The country observed a “Black Day” in protest against India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy and the security lockdown imposed in the state since August 5.

“Some elements in AJK [Azad Jammu and Kashmir] are instigating Jihad and armed struggle against the Indian forces which will deal a great amount of damage to the Kashmir cause, and is against the interest of Pakistan as well,” Khan said.

He assured the people of Kashmir that “all of Pakistan is standing by you”, and it will extend moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris cause.

“The Modi government wants to hold Pakistan responsible for the unrest in Kashmir to deflect the world community’s attention from the bloodbath continuing in the Valley,” Khan alleged.

He said that the international community was aware of the “oppression going on in” Jammu and Kashmir.

Play

“Modi should hold a referendum if he wants peace, stability, and development in Kashmir,” the prime minister added.

Khan also spoke about the Jammu and Kashmir block development council elections and pointed out that all mainstream political parties in the state boycotted them. He said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a “humiliating defeat” even in the elections controlled by them.

Khan claimed he will become Kashmir’s spokesperson and advocate till the people of the region achieved their right to self-determination as per United Nations Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.