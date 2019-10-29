The United States on Monday said it had disposed of the remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi “appropriately” and in accordance with the standard operating procedures and the law of armed conflict, Reuters reported. There are no plans to release photos or videos of Baghdadi’s death, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mike Milley, said.

President Donald Trump had on Sunday announced that the terrorist group leader and the world’s most wanted terrorist was killed on Saturday during a military raid on a compound in Northwest Syria. Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest during the attack by American special forces, he said.

“Baghdadi’s remains were transported to a secure facility to confirm his identity with forensic DNA testing and the disposal of his remains has been done,” Milley told reporters at the Pentagon. “It is complete and was handled appropriately.”

He said photos and videos were going through “a declassification process”. Trump had said on Monday he may declassify and release part of the video of the raid.

Milley added that two associates of Baghdadi were also captured and were now in custody. He said the US forces also took with them material about the Islamic State and future planning from the compound where Baghdadi was killed, PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, Trump released a picture of a dog involved in the military raid that killed Baghdadi.

