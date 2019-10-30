Pakistani minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday claimed that a missile will be fired at any nation that supports India’s decisions on Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported.

“Those [countries] that are with India must be warned, if tensions with India rises to that level tomorrow that we (Pakistan) are compelled to go to war because the world is not interfering on this matter if one missile goes to India, another will be fired at you,” Gandapur, the minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, said at an event. “Be ready for it.”

The video, which has been shared multiple times on social media, was tweeted by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat.

The remarks came at a time when the two countries are engaged in a dispute after the Indian administration on August 5 decided to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status, and bifurcate the region into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Islamabad, which has fought three wars with India for Kashmir since Independence, had responded by suspending bilateral trade and downgrading ties with New Delhi. It has also raised the matter at the United Nations with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan repeatedly urging the international community to intervene in the matter. Pakistan has also observed a “Black Day” in protest against the decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy.

On Sunday, Khan appealed to the people of Kashmir not to engage in “jihad” (an Arabic word that literally means a struggle for a noble cause) against the Indian security forces, and reasserted that the people of Pakistan were with the Kashmiris. He added that the international community was aware of the “oppression going on in” the region.

India, however, has reiterated several times that its decisions were an internal matter.

