Schools in the districts of Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Vellore and Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu remained closed on Wednesday following incessant rainfall, The Hindu reported. Schools are also closed in the hill town of Kodaikanal in Dindigul district, according to NDTV.

While The News Minute reported that schools in at least six districts were closed, according to NDTV, the order was issued in seven districts.

Many places in the state’s southern part are likely to receive moderate rainfall till Friday because of a weather system over the sea near Kanyakumari. The India Meteorological Department said some places in North Tamil Nadu might also receive moderate rainfall till Friday. The weather department said the “sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy” in Chennai, reported The News Minute. “Light to moderate rain/thundershower is likely to occur in some areas,” it added.

The Met Department said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were also expected at isolated places in Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

On Tuesday, several weather stations across Tamil Nadu had recorded widespread rains. Tiruvarur recorded 7cm of rain, the most, followed by Mamallapuram in Kancheepuram district and Valangaiman. A number of places in districts such as Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur also received moderate rainfall.

A well-marked low pressure area over the Comorin area and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean is likely to intensify into a depression over the Lakshadweep-Maldives area and the adjoining southeast Arabian Sea on Wednesday.

