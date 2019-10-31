The Congress on Thursday alleged that the government has been “caught snooping” and should be taken to the Supreme Court for accountability after several Indian users were targeted by spyware on the messaging platform WhatsApp.

“Modi govt caught snooping,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted. “Appalling but not surprising! After all, BJP government - 1. Fought against our right to privacy. 2. Set up a multi crore surveillance structure until stopped by SC. SC must take immediate cognisance and issue notice to BJP government.”

Surjewala added that a government that spies on journalists, activists, Opposition leaders, and one that treats its own citizens as criminals has lost the right to lead our democracy. “We urge the SC to take suo moto cognisance of these illegal activities and to hold this government to account,” he said.

He also questioned Union Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad about which government agency bought the Israeli spyware Pegasus and who authorised its use.

Surjewala claimed that data theft and fraud has become a norm in the Narendra Modi-led government. “Is this why Modi ji calls Data the new Oil [for BJP Machine],” he asked. “1.3 million Indian Payment Card Details are up for sale on Dark Web putting the card holders vulnerable to yet another synchronised fraud.”

Modi Govt caught snooping!

Appalling but not Surprising!



After all, BJP Govt-



1. Fought against our right to privacy.



2. Set up a multi crore Surveillance Structure until stopped by SC.



S.C must take immediate cognisance & issue notice to BJP Govt.

1/2https://t.co/VFVlEA187E — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 31, 2019

Data theft & data fraud has become the norm since Modi Sarkar came to power.



Is this why Modiji calls Data the new Oil (for BJP Machine?)



1.3 million Indian Payment Card Details are up for sale on Dark Web putting the card holders vulnerable to yet another synchronised fraud. pic.twitter.com/XlN3dLfBPv — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 31, 2019

Ravi Shankar Prasad had hit out at the Opposition Congress on Thursday, and accused them of snooping on “highly reputed individuals” at the instance of one family. He reminded the Congress of snooping scandals that had taken place under its watch.

In a series of tweets, the information technology minister said the government is committed to protecting the privacy of citizens. Prasad added that state agencies have a well-established protocol for interception for clearly stated reasons in the national interest.

WhatsApp on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against NSO Group, an Israeli cyber intelligence firm whose spyware Pegasus was used to target around 1,400 users globally during a two-week period in May. NSO Group has disputed the allegations but said it has sold its spyware only to government agencies.

So far, Scroll.in has confirmed the identities of 14 of the targeted individuals. Some of them also suggested that Indian government agencies may have been involved in the surveillance, as they were informed by a Canada-based cyber security group that is assisting WhatsApp in investigating the spyware attack.

Also read:

1) Israeli spyware used to spy on Indian journalists and activists, confirms WhatsApp

2) IT ministry asks WhatsApp for response after Indians targeted in spyware attack

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.