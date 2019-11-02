A look at the headlines right now:

India has decided to eliminate one of the root causes of terrorism, Modi says in Thailand: The prime minister added that his government wanted to develop North East India as the gateway for South East Asia.

WhatsApp says it alerted Centre of privacy breach in May, government refutes it: The Facebook-owned company claimed it had ‘notified relevant Indian and international government authorities’ months ago. Centre releases new map of India showing Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh: The new map includes areas that were earlier under Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council president said the body will not discuss Kashmir matter this month.

Reliance Communications withdraws $1.1 billion defamation case against Financial Times: The firm had filed a case against two reporters of the international daily for their articles on the difficulties faced by Anil Ambani’s businesses.

Lawyers injured in fight between police and advocates at Tis Hazari Court in Delhi, say reports: Some reports said the argument began over a parking matter but others claimed it started after a police vehicle hit a lawyer.

Delhi air quality remains ‘severe’, German Chancellor Angela Merkel express concern: The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research showed an index reading of 435.

Amit Shah handled Karnataka MLAs’ resignations, Yediyurappa tells BJP workers in leaked clip: Yediyurappa said in the clip that the BJP chief ‘supervised and made all arrangements’ for the resignations of the legislators.

Meghalaya to make registration mandatory for visitors staying for over 24 hours: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the new ordinance will come into force immediately.

India’s unemployment rate rose to 3-year high of 8.48% in October, says CMIE: While urban unemployment stood at 8.89% in October, the figure for rural unemployment was 8.28%. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut says party will follow ‘coalition dharma’ in Maharashtra: However, Raut also welcomed Congress leader Hussain Dalwai’s letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, recommending support for the Shiv Sena. Sharad Pawar, meanwhile, said the NCP can think of an alternative if BJP-Shiv Sena fail to form the government.