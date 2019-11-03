All schools in Noida and Greater Noida have been closed until Tuesday due to the increase in toxic pollution, ANI reported on Sunday. Flights were also delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from 9 am onwards. Up to 32 flights were diverted, ANI reported. Twelve flights were diverted to Jaipur, Amritsar and Lucknow.

Pollution levels spiked further on Sunday morning, with 10 air monitoring stations in the Capital recording “severe plus emergency” category. The overall air quality index in Delhi was “severe”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday to say that pollution had reached “unbearable levels” and Delhiites were suffering “for no fault of theirs”. He asked the Centre to take immediate steps and added that he would support the central government in all their initiatives.

The Delhi government on Friday had announced a public health emergency, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal writing to the Union environment minister about his concerns over the pollution. Kejriwal has blamed much of the smog on fumes from stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. Schools in Delhi have also been closed till Tuesday, and construction work has been stopped until next week.

The Delhi government will enforce the odd-even vehicular scheme from Monday until November 15.

Pollution levels on Sunday

According to government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, or SAFAR, the air quality index in the national Capital was 625 and in the “severe” category at 12 pm.

SAFAR measures Delhi’s air quality based on index values recorded at up to nine stations spread across the city and one each in Noida and Gurugram. Ten of these stations recorded air quality in the “severe plus emergency” category on Sunday. Gurugram was the most polluted with an AQI of 737.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”. An index above 500 falls in the “severe-plus emergency” category. Anything above 400 poses a risk for people with respiratory illnesses and can also affect even those with healthy lungs.

