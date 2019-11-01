A panel set up by the Supreme Court on Friday declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-National Capital Region on Friday and banned construction activity till November 5, PTI reported. All schools in Delhi will be shut till Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced.

This came as pollution levels plummeted to severe-plus levels from Thursday night, prompting Kejriwal to say that the city had turned into a gas chamber.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, or SAFAR, recorded a severe-plus reading of 533 for PM 2.5 pollutants – particulate matter with a diameter smaller than 2.5 micrometres. “We have to take this as a public health emergency as air pollution will have adverse health impact on all, particularly our children,” Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority Chairperson Bhure Lal told the chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index at 12 pm was a severe 476. The board measures a 24-hour average. Air this bad falls in the severe category, and “affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases”.

According to the Graded Response Action Plan, odd-even road rationing, ban on entry of trucks, ban on construction activities, should be enforced if the air quality continues to remain in the emergency zone. The plan also suggests shutting down of schools in such cases. However, no such order has been issued yet.

Kejriwal has blamed crop burning in neighbouring states for the increase in pollution, and urged people to use masks. On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had criticised the Aam Aadmi Party leader for blaming his government for the rising pollution in the national Capital. He claimed Kejriwal was trying to “divert public attention from his own government’s failures” by indulging in such “outright lies”. The Central Pollution Control Board has asked Punjab and Haryana to take immediate action to curb stubble burning.