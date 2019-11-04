A look at the headlines right now:

Odd-even rule begins in Delhi today, BJP leader Vijay Goel says he will violate this ‘election stunt’: Schools in Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi and Ghaziabad will be closed till Tuesday. Ten air monitoring stations in the NCR recorded air quality in the ‘severe plus emergency’ category on Sunday. The prime minister’s principal secretary held a meeting, where officials were asked to monitor the situation 24x7. Priyanka Gandhi was also alerted by WhatsApp on spyware attack, claims Congress: The party said that it had not received information from any other leader about receiving a similar WhatsApp message yet. Earlier, reports said WhatsApp had sent a second alert to the Centre in September, saying that 121 Indians were targeted with the spyware. Pakistan rejects new political map of India, calls its ‘legally untenable, void’: Pakistan said it would continue to voice support for the ‘legitimate struggle’ of the people of Jammu and Kashmir towards self-determination. On NRC, CJI Ranjan Gogoi says ‘19 lakh or 40 lakh does not matter, it is a base document for future’: Gogoi criticised ‘armchair commentators’ who presented a distorted image of the NRC exercise in Assam. Amid Maharashtra power tussle, Uddhav Thackeray says outcome soon, Sanjay Raut texts NCP’s Ajit Pawar: Earlier on Sunday, Sanjay Raut had claimed that the Sena would get its chief minister with the support of ‘170 MLAs’. ‘Bothers me to see judges feel harassed on social media’, says chief justice-designate SA Bobde: He claimed the unrestricted criticism on social media forums were not only scandalous, but were also ‘tearing apart’ the judges’ reputation.

Congress questions rise in income of Jay Shah’s company, alleges he delayed filings till after polls: A report in ‘The Caravan’ said the total income of Shah’s firm rose to Rs 119.61 crore in 2019 from Rs 79.60 lakh in 2014. Delhi High Court orders judicial inquiry on Tis Hazari court violence, transfer of police officials: The Delhi Police Commissioner was ordered to finish the internal investigation and submit a report to the court within six weeks. Press Council of India questions media gag order by Andhra Pradesh government, seeks state government’s response: The order is meant to deter journalists from ‘tarnishing’ the image of government with ‘false, baseless and defamatory news with malafide interest’. ‘Best time to invest in India, undergoing transformative changes,’ says PM Modi in Bangkok: Modi spoke about initiatives taken to reform India’s tax regime and said his government is going to start face-less tax assessment.