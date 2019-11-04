Pakistan on Sunday rejected the newly-released political map of India showing Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as Union Territories, PTI reported.

The new map showed areas under Pakistan-occupied Kashmir such as Gilgit-Baltistan region in Ladakh, and the remaining part in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs released the maps on Saturday, days after the two Union Territories came into existence.

“[The political maps] displaying Jammu and Kashmir region and seeking to depict parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir within the territorial jurisdiction of India, are incorrect, legally untenable, void and in complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions,” a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Office said. Pakistan added that no decision taken by India can change the “disputed” status, adding that such measures by the Indian administration would not be able to prejudice the right of self-determination of the Kashmiris.

It added that Pakistan would continue to voice support for the “legitimate struggle” of the people of Jammu and Kashmir towards self-determination, according to Dawn.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have peaked since India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, which led to the reorganisation of the state. Islamabad, which has fought three wars with India for Kashmir since Independence, responded by downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending bilateral trade with New Delhi. Since then, the country has tried to urge the international community to intervene in the Kashmir dispute, and raised it at the United Nations.

Though countries such as Pakistan, China and Malaysia, as well as the United Nations have raised concerns regarding India’s decisions, New Delhi maintains that the whole of Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, is an integral part of India, and its internal matter.

On Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the current situation in Kashmir is “not sustainable” and needs to change. The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights had last month asked India to “fully restore” the rights and liberties denied to Kashmiris on account of the curfew imposed in the Union Territory.

